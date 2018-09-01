Nigeria’s Tajudeen Agunbiade has won a silver medal at the ongoing World Para Table Tennis Championships in Beijing, China, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Coach Sunday Odebode told NAN on the telephone from China on Saturday that Agunbiade lost 2-3 to Sweden’s Daniel Gustafsson, who won gold in a keenly contested men’s singles class 9 game.

The coach described the finals as tough as both players showed class.

Odebode said that Agunbiade played so well but that luck wasn’t on his side.

“I commend him because he put up a fantastic performance, he tried his best to win but unfortunately he was unable to.

“His opponent was a tough player and the better side won,” the coach said.

The singles events have been concluded while the team events are still going on.

The championship, which served off on Aug. 27, is billed to round off on Sept. 3.

It has four Nigerian players participating, comprising one female and three males.

The female athlete is Faith Obazuaye, while her male counterparts are Nasiru Bello, Tajudeen Agunbiade and Olufemi Alabi.