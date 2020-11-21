A new dawn awaits Nigerian Youth as well as Athletes as the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is planning to create a data base that will serve as reservoir from which opportunities could be accessed.

This would also ensure that proper records are kept to enable youth derive maximum opportunities.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, said the data base would soon be created for the Nigerian youths to address unemployment, age cheats and to counter falsehood.

Speaking during the 6th edition of the Town Hall Meeting yesterday, the minister reiterated that there were so many opportunities for jobs, empowerment and training for the benefit of the youths.

Dare explained that youths should avail themselves of the stream of opportunities and how to get trained.





“For NYIF, it is important to note that the fund is for youth between ages 18-35, thus if you are older than 35 years you will have difficulties in completing the application process. From time to time there are minor difficulties in the platform, so we have decided to use better platform which the federal government use to recruit people for previous programs. This platform makes adjustments, has flexible feature and complaints can be easily taken care of”.

The Minister further stated “If the application is successful, the youth would undergo another process of training by Entrepreneur Development Institute (EDI) who are certified trainers”

He assured that there will be a review of the process of application to train as many people as possible to benefit from the loan.