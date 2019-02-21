



Head of Nigeria Wrestling team, Purity Akuh has revealed that the trio of Odunayo Adekuoroye, Aminat Adeniyi, and Blessing Oborududu will be embarking on two-week training tournaments tour of Europe as they intensify preparations towards Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The coach said the athletes are expected to participate at the Grand Prix in Germany holding at the TSV Bayer Sportcenter in Dormagen, Germany, this weekend.

The organizers of the tournament made a declaration that the winner of each weight class of the category Women/Seniors, juniors receives 100 Euro, while the top three wrestlers in each weight category will be awarded cups and certificates. Also, teams that are first, second and third respectively will get a trophy each, while the best team of the tournament gets the “Hans-von-Zons-Challenge Cup.”

Akuh said that the team is expected to train at the Germany Training center for before departing to Bulgaria on February 27 for the ranking series for the ranking tournament which holds from February 28 to March 3 at the Arena Monbat Sports Hall.

“I believe embarking on this trip would not have been possible without the singular and major support from Igali and we are grateful to him for keeping faith with the athletes and his genuine and sincere interest in seeing Nigeria mounting the podium at the next Olympic Games.

This trip would surely avail the athletes the opportunity to garner ranking points, particularly at the Bulgaria tournament. We hope to return to Nigeria in early March to continue preparation for the African Championship holding in Tunis later in March.”

Akuh added that the 2018 Commonwealth gold medalists are expected to train at the Germany Training center before heading to Bulgaria on February 27 for the ranking series tournament holding in Bulgaria from February 28 to March 3 at the Arena Monbat Sports Hall.