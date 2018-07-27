Two top Nigerian players, Eneojo Abah and Peace Orji on Friday departed for the World Badminton Championship slated to hold from July 30 to Aug. 5, in China.

The duo will be playing in the mixed double event as they hope to do Nigeria proud at the championship which brings together the best players in the world.

Their sponsorship to the event was secured during the visit of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) President Francis Orbih to China earlier in the year.

Speaking before their departure the players assured that they would do their best to do the country proud at the championship.

“We are good to go. We have undergone a lot of training recently and hopefully, we will do the country proud in China,” Abah added.

For Orji, the championship would afford them the opportunity to acquire more skills as they gun for the top in their career.

“I am so happy for the opportunity to represent Nigeria at the championship. I want to commend the effort of the BFN and hopefully we will continue to break new grounds, ” Orji said.

Also speaking, Orbih urged the players to be dedicated, while commending the sponsors for the gesture.