Nigerian female cyclists arrived Rome, Italy, for the Giro Delle Marche In Rosa Cycling Tour ahead of the Invitational Female Cycling Championship.

Giandomenico Massari, President, Cycling Federation of Nigeria, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday said the team was in height spirit.

According to Massari, the girls are in height spirit and they are ready to perform and make the country proud.

NAN reports that the championship, which was reserved for female cyclists, is slated to hold from September 11 to September 14 in Italy.

Team Nigeria cyclists are made up of the following athletes: Odiase Glory; Marcus Rose Mary; Ukpeseraye Ese; Grikpa Tombrapa and Durogbade Adejoke.

Others are, Nwachukwu Joy Ozi, Coach, Onasanya Emmanuel, Technical Director and the president, Massari as leader of the delegation.