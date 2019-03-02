



The Nigeria Women Rugby national team started their USA Invitational Sevens campaign with a 42-0 win over New Mexico before going down to better Phoenix side and Chicago Lions Black.

After the defeat to Phoenix, the team braced themselves up and give a better performance against Chicago Lions Black where they lost narrowly 15-17 on the final game of the opening day.

Inspite of the two defeats and one victory, The Nigeria women Rugby team still qualified for the Quarter finals of the invitational tournament where they will face Rocky Mountain of USA.

Nigeria is using the invitational tournament for preparation forupcoming Africa Women’s Sevens 2019 which also doubles as 2020 Olympic qualifiers.

The last time the National Women team competed in any international competition was as far back as year 2010 hosted in Ghana where they finished second behind Tunisia to return home with silver medal.