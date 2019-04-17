<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chairman Nigeria Beach Volleyball, Engineer Musa Nimrod, says the country is ready to host the 2019 Africa Nations Beach Volleyball Cup Seniors, scheduled to hold from 21st to 28th April, 2019 at Jabi Lake Park, Abuja.

Nimrod who doubles as the President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation told newsmen at the ongoing 2019 Zone 3 Africa Volleyball Club Championships in Lagos, that the nation accepted to host the competition due to its consistency in beach volleyball on the continent.

He said the federation is working around the clock in order to ensure the championship is a success.

“I want to tell the world that all is set for Nigeria to host the Africa Nations Beach Volleyball Cup Seniors for both men and women. It is also my joy to see Nigeria host an Africa championship because Nigeria has been consistent in the beach volleyball for over a decade.

“Last year, the country host the U21 Africa men’s Championship and we got good commendation from CAVB for our organisation and attitude towards the growth of developmental programs. This time around, we will not let the Africa body down.

“I want to thank the President of CAVB, Dr Amr Elwani, for the moral support he has been giving to Nigeria Volleyball. I want to assure him that Nigeria will not let Africa down in the age grade tournaments this year,” Nimrod told Sportinglife.ng.

Meanwhile Nigeria Customs Service men’s volleyball team continued their dominance at the Zone 3 Africa Volleyball Club Championships on matchday 2 with a 3-1 (25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 25-18) victory over Finance of Benin on Tuesday, while Entente of Benin defeated AS OTR of Togo 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-23).

Nigeria Immigration Service defeated Nigeria Army 3-1 (25-12, 18-25, 27-25, 25-23) in the women’s event.