



The ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier tournament will take place in Windhoek, Namibia, over the next week, with a high standard of cricket anticipated.

Teams have arrived, and there is an air of anticipation for the first continental event of 2019. The tournament is expected to be a fiercely contested affair, thanks to some very good talent coming through the African structures.

Several of the players involved in the week have recently been involved in a placement programme in South Africa, plying their trade for various club sides.

The upshot off that were some fine individual performances, and those players involved will be looking to transfer those displays into a tournament that matters.

There is a liberal spread of young players who have already represented their senior national sides, so the battle for supremacy in Namibia is one that is expected to run all week.

Hosts Namibia gets the ball rolling on Sunday when they meet one of the fancied squads in the tournament, Nigeria. Uganda meets Kenya at WAP, while Tanzania and Sierra Leone contest the third match of the opening day at Trustco United.

Nigeria squad to the tournament:

Sylvester Okpe, Mohammed Taiwo, Sulaimon Runsewe, Isaac Danladi, Olayinka Olaleye, Miracle Ikaige, Abdulrahman Jimoh, Peter Aho, Shehu Audu, Emmanuel Boniface, Akhere Isesele, Rasheed Abolarin, Samuel Mba, Ifeanyichukwu Uboh.

FIXTURES

Sunday 17 March

Wanderers – Namibia vs Nigeria

WAP – Kenya vs Uganda

Trustco United – Sierra Leone vs Tanzania

Monday 18 March

Wanderers – Uganda vs Sierra Leone

WAP – Tanzania vs Namibia

Trustco United – Nigeria vs Kenya

Tuesday 19 March

Reserve Day

Wednesday 20 March

Wanderers – Tanzania vs Kenya

WAP – Uganda vs Nigeria

Trustco United – Namibia vs Sierra Leone

Thursday 21 March

Wanderers – Nigeria vs Tanzania

WAP – Kenya vs Sierra Leone

Trustco United – Namibia vs Uganda

Friday 22 March

Rest or reserve day

Saturday 23 March

Wanderers – Kenya vs Namibia

WAP – Sierra Leone vs Nigeria

Trustco United – Uganda vs Tanzania