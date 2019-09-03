<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian squash players will participate this year in the Men’s World Team Championship (WTC) for the first time in 20 years, a Nigeria Squash Federation (NSF) official said on Monday.

Wilson Egberipou, chairman of the WTC committee, told newsmen on Monday in Abuja the tournament was necessary to expose players.

“The first time we participated in the WTC was in 1999, and this will be our second time.

“This new board, led by Boye Oyerinde, is aware of the opportunities and benefits for our players while participating in such events.

“Now it has decided to take the bull by the horns to ensure Nigeria is represented at the WTC.

“The players will be well exposed, while international scouts will also be present at the event and our players will also be listed on the Professional Squash Association (PSA) rankings,” he added.

Egberipou, who is a board member of NSF, disclosed that 22 players were already in an open camp in Abuja for trials ahead of the world event.

“A total of 22 players are undergoing trails ahead of the WTC. Eight out of them will be selected for a close camping at Ilorin in October for the first phase camping.

“The second phase will be in November in the U.S., which is also the venue of the championship. In the end, four players will be traveling.

“We are putting a lot in motion to ensure the team gets the best for a good outing this time around”, he said.

The tournament is scheduled for Dec. 14 to Dec. 22 in Washington DC, US.

Meanwhile, other board members who were present at the briefing include the Secretary of the NSF Nonye Nwose, NSF media officer Uchenna Uba and Yinka Durosinlorum.