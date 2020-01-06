<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria women’s team will face Cameroon on Monday by 7pm at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

The head coach of the Nigeria senior women’s Volleyball team, Samuel Ajayi said the team will go all out when the team meets Cameroon.

Ajayi said Nigeria is in a tough group but believes that the country can make it to Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“We are no doubt in the toughest group, but for me we must remain positive and believe we can make it to Japan,” the head coach said.

“We all know that Kenya and Cameroon have a lot of quality players in their team and since everybody wants to be at the Olympics, they will be difficult opponents no doubt,” he added.

Coach Ajayi, who warned that Botswana cannot be underrated either, also posited that for Nigeria to actualize her dream of making her first ever appearance in Japan, all hands must be on the deck as the coaches, players and officials must all be ready to give their all to this mission.

He said, “It is a collective task. We have to recognise the fact that we have good players in our team and we must be ready to give our all.

“You don’t expect any easy game at this level and we must work hard to ensure we scale through at the end of the day.”