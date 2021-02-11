



The Nigerian Football family has once more been thrown into deep mourning following the demise on Wednesday of ace sports journalist Olusegun Ogunjimi of The Nation newspapers stable.

Highly professional, resourceful, humble and diligent, Ogunjimi was widely respected by colleagues, administrators and other stakeholders in the sector, and was a credible role model for aspiring newshounds.





“We lost a very good friend. He was objective and unbiased in his journalism. He cross-checked and balanced his stories before reporting. May God be the guide to those he left behind,’ said NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi.

A veteran of the trade who learnt from some of the very best and imbibed and internalized the good old ethics and tenets of journalism, Ogunjimi served as treasurer of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, FCT chapter and was Liaison Assistant of SWAN President Honour Sirawoo.

He covered several national and international sporting events during his lifetime.