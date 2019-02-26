



Nigeria’s number one female squash player Yemisi Olatunji has decided to start a fund raising campaign to attend Professional Squash Association (PSA)-sanctioned tournaments in 2019.

Olatunji, who dropped this hint in a chat with NationSport in Lagos, noted that she has some upcoming tours and will be in need of sponsorship to aid her in achieving her goals for 2019.

“I started planning for this fund raising campaign project for the past two months and I believe it will work out for my plans towards the tours I have this year.

“As a National Squash champion I have to lead by examples by only staying as the number one and keeping the game of squash alive by playing always,” the Zimbabwe Open Champion said.

The PSA ranked player also said she would expect more tournaments so as to keep her competitive skill alive.

“My tour was supposed to have started early this year but due to financial instability I will make sure I kick start my tour in April. I am touring about 10 to 15 countries this year but as soon as I am ready I will publicize it,” she added.

After a very tough and interesting 2018 with Zimbabwe International Open, Prime Atlantic PSA and Old Trafford PSA Close satellite squash events, the Ekiti State – born player expressed her satisfaction.

“I really had a tough time last year which I will never forget so fast because I recorded many victories in my career, I will make sure I work harder this year and I’m not going to relent anytime soon.”

The Queen of the Court also gave kudos to her Coach, Sodiq Taiwo for making her a good player and his support all through her career.