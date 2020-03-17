Former Green Eagles goalkeeper, Emmanuel Okalla, has commended Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare for his commitment to the welfare of Ex-players and athletes.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the postponement of the National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, as a precautionary move against COVID-19 spread.

According to the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, the move was to curb the outspread of the pandemic coronavirus.

