President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the postponement of the National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, as a precautionary move against COVID-19 spread.

According to the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, the move was to curb the outspread of the pandemic coronavirus.

President Mohammadu Buhari approves the postponement of the National Sports Festival Edo 2020 as a precautionary move against COVID-19 spread — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) March 17, 2020

