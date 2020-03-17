President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the postponement of the National Sports Festival, Edo 2020, as a precautionary move against COVID-19 spread.
According to the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, the move was to curb the outspread of the pandemic coronavirus.
Following the briefing of Mr. President from myself and the Minister of State for Health on COVID 19, Mr. President approved the immediate postponement of Edo Sports festival to a future date
