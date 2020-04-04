<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation, Mohammed Yaya, has stated that the Federation is waiting for clarity and normalcy post-Covid-19 to set it to plan underway in order to get set for the Weightlifting Olympics qualification so as not to be caught napping when the Africa Weightlifting championship gets an official date.





Yaya speaking in a chat with brila.net however assured Nigerians that the Federation will qualify at least Five athletes for the Olympics with preparation simply been pending because of the current COVID-19 climate.

There is hope that we are going to qualify five athletes for Weightlifting who are going to represent Nigeria. Now we are in-house we are waiting to see if the weather improves before we start thinking of what to do.