The Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development has secured scholarship for two athletes from Anambra who were discovered at the last National Youth Games (NYG) in Ilorin, Kwara.

The duo – Dike Mmaduabuchi (long jump/high jump) and Gabriel Chidera (shot put/discus) have now secured scholarship to the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC).

Kola Daniel, Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja said the development was a result of the resolve by the Minister to unearth hidden sports talents across the country.





“The scholarship is a dividend of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the ministry and the NTIC in October 2019.

“The MoU is worth N2.6 million and will ensure some of the athletes discovered at the Games are able to further their education while still engaging in sports,’’ minister’s media aide said.

He explained that the athletes were picked from the Anambra contingent at the 2019 NYG.