Minister: Sports vital tools for national integration

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, said that participation in sporting activities is a very important ingredient for national integration and unity.

Dr. Onu said this when he received the president of the board of Organisation of Military Sports in Africa, (OSMA) Brig. Gen Mohammed Abdullahi in his office in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Minister said that sport activities especially by Military personnel in the Sahel region will create peace in the region and foster regional socio-economic development.

He said; “sporting activities will place emphasis on factors uniting these countries and downplay factors dividing us”.

Dr. Onu said that the Ministry is contributing to the development of sports in Nigeria, adding that the National Research Institute of Chemical Technology (NARICT), one of the Ministry’s agencies, is involved in the production of world class footballs.

He reminded Nigerian youths to always bear in mind that they are the nation’s greatest asset and treasure, adding that youths must have immense faith in the country. He urged youths to contribute their quota to national development.

He said the Ministry will continue to support and conduct further research on sports development in the country.

Earlier the president of the board of Organisation of Military Sports in Africa, Brig. Gen Mohammed Abdullahi, said that his organisation has made the Minister its patron for the forthcoming Sahel Military games in October.

He added that Nigeria is the host nation of the forthcoming Sahel Military games, with 16 nations participating in the forthcoming games.