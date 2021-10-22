Minister: Sports ministry to tackle ‘age cheat’ at National Youth Games

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, has said measures will be adopted to ensure that adequate screening is carried out to admit athletes for the National Youth Games in the country.

Dare who spoke during the closing ceremony of the 6th National Youth Games held in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, said this will help address the issues around “age cheat” in the games.

This is as he frowned at the trend witnessed at the games which is meant for athletes under the age of 15, saying this may affect the growth of sports in the country.

The Minister further stated that the National Identity Management Card registration and others will be required from athletes before they can participate in the games.

“This document would be required, would be developed and we will work in conjunction with the Organisation in charge. This measure is needed to avoid losing out on a possible potential medalist being screened out as over-aged while they are not or vice versa,” he said.

“This is a crucial step in the initiatives that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has adopted to identify these talents early, give them the technical and financial support, provide them guidance and see them become world beaters in the not too distant future”, he added.