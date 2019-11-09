<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, revealed that the International Olympics Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach’s visit to the country will help re-emphasize that Nigeria is highly respected in sports among the comity of nations.

Thomas Bach has been scheduled to be in the country between November 13th to 14thfor a two-day working visit.

However, during the visit he is expected to be welcomed by the Honourable Minister of Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, as they commission the Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa (ANOCA) Headquarters building in Abuja.

Minister Dare therefore said during a pre-media briefing on Friday ahead of Mr Bach’s visit that Nigeria is highly placed in sports among the committee of African nations.

“The visit by the IOC president and his team is quite significant as it shows the place of Nigeria in the heart of the International Olympic Movement.

“It is also a clear sign that Nigeria is highly respected in the sports sector among the committee of African nations,” he said.

“The visit of the IOC President is also billed to orchestrate other activities which include a courtesy call to State House, tour of the facilities at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja and meetings with Olympians, Olympic scholarship holders, NOC partners and visits to NOC partner schools.”

Recall that the Ministry recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Japanese City of Kisarazu, which will camp Team Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.