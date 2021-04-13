



The minister of youth and sports development, Chief Sunday Dare, believed the ongoing Edo 2020 National Sports Festival has lived up to expectation in forging ‘national unity and discovery of talents’.

He stated this while giving his overview of the biennial games dubbed ‘Nigerian Olympic’. “By and large, our expectations have been met as a Ministry,” Dare said.

“The National Sports Festival remains a strong tool for national unity which brings together young talents from across the length and breadth of the country. Apart from the spirit of sportsmanship, we have seen great displays of talents and skills, and cutting edge competition amongst our young athletes. Also, we’ve seen records broken and excitement from the participants who had waited and trained for years to do this.”





The Minister who went round almost all the venues of the Games, said swimming is one of the sports where the country can win more than a medal at the Olympics.

“This country should be one of the top swimming countries in the world, that is also one of the sports where you can easily win the highest number of medals. The most important lesson is how we can develop swimming. When you look at the South-South and the far North, for example the Argungun Festival where people swim, it has always had potential. So we need to focus on swimming because we can get more than 10 medals from the Olympics.”

He expressed delight over the impressive performances by the athletes, stressing that the ‘Adopt an Athlete Initiative’ where some athletes were funded to train, get coaches as well equipment under private partnerships was paying off.