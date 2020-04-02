<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





As part of efforts to stem the spread of the covid-19 scourge, Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare has teamed up with some Nigerian sports icons and the Nigerian Olympic committee on a massive awareness campaign to educate people on keeping safe.

Iconic sports stars like Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Mary Onyali, Blessing Okagbare, Tobi Amusan, Eniefiok Udo-Obong, Chika, Segun Odegbami, Samsom Siasia, Funke Oshinaike, Chika Chukwumerije, Ahmed Musa, President of the Nigerian Olympic committee Ahmed Gumel among others are leading the campaign of educating Nigerians and the world to fight the dreaded virus.





The campaign message initiated by Dare is echoed by 41 former and current international athletes in Athletics, Badminton, Boxing, Football, Handball, Judo, Para-Athletics, Powerlifting, Para-Rowing, Shooting, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Wrestling and Volleyball.

The objective of the campaign by the FMYSD is to enlighten the public about the virus, what to do to contain the spread and to keep hope alive.

The campaign which has gone viral has received wide acclaim across the wide spectrum of the sports terrain.