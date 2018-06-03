The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, says the Winifred Awosika Foundation Scrabble Tournament for schools (WAFSTS) was a positive way to identify with the vision of the government.

Dalung, who was represented by Adesola Olusegun, the Permanent Secretary of Youth and Sports ministry, made the assertion at 5th edition of the tournament held at Chrisland School, Ikeja, on Saturday.

No fewer than 150 participants drawn from four geopolitical zones of the country took part in the tournament on June 2.

Dalung said that the catch-them-young initiative of the ministry was making progress through such tournament and commended Winifred Awosika, for her continuous support to the tournament.

“A commendable effort by mama Awosika through this scrabble tournament for young players across the country, it’s in line with our vision of catch-them-young programme,” he said.

Suleiman Gora, the President of Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF), said that WAFSTS endorsed by the body have significantly promoted the sport and developed students intellectually since it began.

Gora, who expressed delight in the turnout of students from various states, described the tournament as a great inspiration that would meaningfully engage students in their sports and academic careers.

“We embraced this tournament since its inception, we are proud and happy with the value it’s adding to students lives, especially those that have chosen to build their sport careers in scrabble,’’ he said.

Awosika, said she was honoured by the representative of the ministry of youth and sports, the turnout of students, parents and the NSF for making the 5th edition a success.

While expressing delight with the performances of the players in previous and just-concluded editions, she restated her support to sustain the tournament, adding that subsequent editions would be greater.

“I am honoured by everyone present, our students are doing well and they should be rest assured that we are mindful of their future and will provide them with necessary support.

“In spite of minor challenges, everything went well, the technical input of knowledgeable officials is felt, however, the next edition will be greater by God’s special grace,’’ she said.

Sharon Bamidele, came first with 5+143 points and got N250, 000, Archibong Prestige was second with 4+395 and received N200,000, Joan Eke place third with 4+325 and took home N150,000.

Also, Noble Anim came 4th with 4+216 and was given N100,000, while players in the 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th positions got N20,000.