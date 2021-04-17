



The minister of youth and sports development, Chief Sunday Dare, has charged the contractor handling the rehabilitation of the main bowl pitch and other component facilities of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja to speed up the pace of work.

Chief Dare gave the charge on Friday during his inspection of the Stadium to assess the level of work done so far, in line with his commitment to the speedy completion of all ongoing renovation of sports infrastructures in the country.

Speaking after an inspection tour of the facilities, Dare said: “I am satisfied with the progress so far, the delivery date is now June.

“There are technologies attached to football pitches like this, when you see standard pitches, it is not just about the sand and grasses, but there are underbellies of technologies like the water sprinklers among others.





“We are trying to get things right so that with proper maintenance, we won’t be drawn back to it for another 10 years.”

The minister also assured that plans towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are on track. “We are done with the National Sports Festival, now as a Country and a Ministry, our eyes are on the Olympics for which we have started a 100 days Countdown.

“In another seven to ten days the camps will be opened in Lagos, Port Harcourt, probably Delta and Florida where we have most of our relay team athletes. From there other members of the team will be joining them and possibly we will have another camp in Europe.

The preparation for the Olympics never stopped even with the effect of COVID-19 and preparations for the just concluded National Sports Festival. We will try to maintain a 60-70 days camping by doubling the 25-30 days camping we used to have in the past,” Dare affirmed.