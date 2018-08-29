The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has called for partnership and investments in human capital and infrastructure through the game of Polo and its value chain.

The minister made the call in an address at the maiden edition of the Miss Polo International Beauty Pageant on Tuesday night in Abuja.

Mohammed who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Ms Grace Gekpe, said it was “an honour and privilege for Nigeria to be counted worthy to host the maiden edition of the event’’.

He stressed the importance of the game of Polo in uniting nations, promoting and sustaining global peace, attracting foreign investments and promoting tourism.

The minister called on international investors to take advantage of abundant human and natural resources in Nigeria and invests in the country.

According to him, Nigeria is peaceful, diversifying its economy and becoming investors destination.

“Our dear country is blessed with abundant human and natural resources as well as investment opportunities.

“There is no doubt that Nigeria is one of the unique destination in Africa in particular and the world in general.

“It is on this note that I called on all our invited guests and foreign investors to leverage on these opportunities to key into our friendly investment opportunities,’’ he said.

Mohammed congratulated the Nigeria Polo Federation for the initiative, and thanked the organisers for using the platform to showcase Nigeria as a warm, safe and hospitable country.

17 contestants from five continents contested for the crown of 2018 Miss Polo International.

The event was put together by the President of Miss Polo International Beauty Pageant, Mrs Ibife Alufohai.

Alufohai said the pageantry is not just about beauty but also to recognise excellence in creativity and community service.

She said they were particularly interested in the improvement of the quality of education by the beauty queens in their individual countries.