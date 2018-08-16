Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, will lead other cycling enthusiasts in the Celebrity Race of the Cycling Lagos event on August 25.

Media Officer of the tournament, Bamidele Adeleye, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos that the minister would be in company of other dignitaries.

Adeleye said: “The minister confirmed his participation in the 2.5km race between Teslim Balogun Stadium and the National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos.

“We are excited to receive the news about the participation of Amaechi in the Cycling Lagos’s Celebrity Race.

“It is one of the various race categories that include Corporate Race, Professional Race, Children/Youth Race, Amateur Race and the Club/Veteran Race.

“On June 3, Amaechi joined other cyclists on a ride in Abuja to mark the World Bicycle Day, declared by the UN.”

Bamidele said that the wife of the Governor of Lagos, Bolanle Ambode, would also grace the occasion where she would also mentor children.

She said: “The children’s edition of the event will have Ambode, who will present awards to winners at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on August 18.”

The competition is expected to attract over 1,000 cyclists from within and outside Nigeria and it is organised by Cycling LifeScope Ltd.

The event is supported by the Lagos State Government, Lagos State Cycling Association, Eko Hotels & Suites, Super Sports and Leadway Assurance Company.

Other sponsors are: Addefort Ltd., WorldStage Group, Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info, JAC Motors, Simba Group, TVS and Access Bank