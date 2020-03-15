<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





In lieu of the current global Coronavirus outbreak, the minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has said that no fewer than 12,000 sanitizers would be made available at the upcoming 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin City, Edo State, towards the preventive measure and safety of athletes and officials against the virus.

The sports minister made this known while speaking to newsmen during the inspection of facilities on Friday ahead of the 20th edition of the NSF in Benin City.

Dare while reacting on the level of preparedness to mitigate the spread of the novel Coronavirus also known as Covid-19, the minister said adequate measures are to be put in place to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

“I think beyond the bricks-and-mortar, beyond the tracks, the buildings, the hostels, the other thing they’ve done so well is containing the spread of the virus. As we speak, I know they have received 8500 sanitizers, the total number they’re expecting is 12000 sanitizers’’ he said.

“As we speak I know they have designated 15 entry points for screening, so if you’re coming from the North, if you’re coming to Lagos, the first point of call just like the entry points at the airport is the screening point. That screening point you also get the package of literature and sanitizers and then you get your accreditation done. One-Stop-Shop”.





“They’ve done tremendously well I’m sure tomorrow when they start the daily briefing on medical preparedness for the next six days you will understand the level of work they have done beyond the brick and mortar.”

He further commended the Edo state government for the turnaround in facilities within a few months adding that they have raised the bar high for hosting of sporting events in Nigeria.

“We started from the stadium, we looked at a section of the stadium today. We had already looked at the other part earlier when I said it was 90% ready, when I came the last time it was just rafters for the gym, we have seen that everything is almost set, by Sunday or Monday that place will be fully ready’’.

“We have seen the hardcourt, Ogbe hard court is ready, we have seen the main bowl itself is ready, Saturday we will test the tracks by our athletes beginning from 3 pm, it almost means that it is ready. I think we couldn’t ask for more.”

It would be noted that Edo State is set to play host to over 11,500 athletes and coaches, as well as spectators at the start of the festival, billed for Sunday, March 22 to Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

The Minister expressed hope that the competition would throw up talents for the country for future sports events.