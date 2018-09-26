Abia South Senatorial aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sir Marc Wabara, has been formally nominated amongst eight others for recognition as patrons by Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC).

Wabara has similarly been nominated by a Pro-Buhari group, Herald of Humanitarian Service for Buhari, as patron for his sterling leadership qualities.

The eight other prominent Nigerians include, His Royal Majesty, Oba Elegushi, APC national leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, Mrs. Zainab Bagudu, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Dyeri (rtd) and Da Jacob Buba Gyang. Others are, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, M. A. Abubakar, Alhaji Bashari Gumel and Gbong Gwom.

NOC Spokesman, Tony Ubani, in a release signed by him, said there would be separate investiture ceremonies for those in the northern part of the country and another for Patrons in the South.

The formal investiture ceremony for Patrons in the south is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, October 23,2018 at Oba S.A. Elegushi’s Palace, at Lekki, on Victoria Island, Lagos, while the investiture ceremony of those in the north will take place on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, and will be hosted by the wife of Kebbi State Governor, Mrs. (Dr) Zainab Bagudu.

National Coordinator, Herald of Humanitarian Service for Buhari, Apu Joshua, noted that Wabara’s recognition was a way of appreciating him for the sterling leadership qualities and humanitarian services he has rendered to the society.