Lewis Hamilton signs new two-year deal with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has committed his future to Mercedes after putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with the all-conquering Formula One team.

Hamilton, 36, is in the midst of an enthralling battle with Max Verstappen over this season’s world championship. Should he emerge victorious, he will break Michael Schumacher’s record for most titles.

And the Briton has no plans in calling it a day on his illustrious career, with the F1 team announcing on Saturday this morning that Hamilton is staying with the side for another two seasons.

Sportsmail understands that the two-year deal is worth £40m a year, with team principal Toto Wolff pulling out all the stops to tie his star man down to extended terms.

Hamilton’s current one-year deal was concluded only weeks before this season started, raising doubts over how much longer he and Mercedes would stay together. Relations have since warmed up.

Hamilton joined the Northamptonshire-based team in 2013 and has won six of his seven world titles in their cars — a partnership unparalleled in the sport’s history.

‘It is hard to believe it’s been nearly nine years working with this incredible team and I’m excited we’re going to continue our partnership for two more years,’ he said via the team’s official website.

‘We’ve accomplished so much together but we still have a lot to achieve, both on and off the track. I’m incredibly proud and grateful of how Mercedes has supported me in my drive to improve diversity and equality in our sport.

‘They have held themselves accountable and made important strides in creating a more diverse team and inclusive environment.

‘Thank you to all the dedicated and talented individuals at Mercedes whose hard work makes it all possible and the Board for their continued trust in me.

‘We’re entering a new era of car which will be challenging and exciting and I can’t wait to see what else we can achieve together.’

Hamilton’s new deal will see him drive for the team when the new regulations are introduced next season, an exciting prospect for all teams looking to challenge for the championship.

Now Hamilton’s future is secured, Mercedes will decide whether to replace current No 2 Valtteri Bottas with George Russell, the 23-year-old Englishman who is impressing in a substandard Williams.