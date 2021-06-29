Lewis Hamilton is close to signing a new contract with Mercedes that would see him earn £10m LESS than he currently does, according to a report.

The 36-year-old has established himself as one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, having won seven world championships. A lot of his success has come with Mercedes, who he joined back in 2013.

Since that move, which was deemed a risk at the time, he has gone on to win four successive championships and still has a chance of claiming a fifth in a row this time around.





Hamilton’s current contract with Mercedes, which he signed just 10 months back, expires this year, but it has been claimed that he is close to signing a new deal that could see him earn £30m a year, £10m less than what he reportedly earns at present.

The 36-year-old himself told newsmen a few days back that positive discussions have taken place.