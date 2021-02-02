



Lewis Hamilton says he will walk out of the steering anytime he discovers that the race is no longer giving him the fun he derives from it.

Hamilton, who equalled Michael Schumacher ’s long-standing record of seven F1 world-title wins last season, is still yet to put pen to paper on a new contract with Mercedes just under two months before the 2021 campaign gets underway in Bahrain.

It is believed the two parties are struggling to reach an agreement over both his salary and contract length, with Toto Wolff recently suggesting their star driver will not receive the three-year deal he is seeking.

The British superstar is currently the third-oldest driver on the grid, meaning his contract standoff with Mercedes has ignited speculation over when he will bow out from F1

Nevertheless, Hamilton insists he will continue to race until doing so no longer gives him “the biggest smile”.





“You’ve got to find what you’re passionate about and what you love doing, and me personally, in my journey, there was a point where it just got too serious,” he said on the Formula for Success podcast.

“We only have one life. You have to enjoy what you’re doing.

“You’ve got to find happiness every day in what you are doing and I think that has been really important for me to be able to live in the moment.

“Yes, it’s a competitive space that I’m in, but when I get in that car and put down the visor, the team start up the car and I leave the garage, I have the biggest smile. Even today, after all these years of racing.

“If there’s ever a day that that doesn’t happen, I don’t get that smile, I know that it’s done and I need to move on to something else.”