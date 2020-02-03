<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Writers Association (SWAN), Debo Oshundun, has lauded the appointment of one of its members, John Joshua-Akanji, as the Special Adviser Media to the Minister of Youth and Sports.

Oshundun, in a statement on Monday in Lagos, described the appointment of the former Editor of the Sun Newspapers as a round peg in a round hole.

He commended the Minister for his due diligence in getting a capable hand to work with and also expressed confidence in Joshua-Akanji’s ability to get the job done as the media aide to the Minister.

“Joshua-Akanji is a staunch member of Lagos SWAN and one of those younger journalists look up to as a mentor.

“We are glad that this highly-respected and experienced journalist was deemed fit by the Honourable Minister, Sunday Dare, for this very sensitive position.





“With over 25 years as a journalist, we are confident that the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Journalism and Literature in English graduate, is well suitable for the task,’’ he said.

Oshundun added that Lagos SWAN must have been doing things in the right directions for its members to have continued to play strategic roles in sports’ fraternities.

Newsmen reports that, before the appointment of Joshua-Akanji by the Sports Minister, Patrick Omorodion was appointed Special Adviser to a former Minister of Sports, Tammy Danagogo.

Similarly, Nneka Anibeze, another stalwart of the Lagos SWAN, worked under the leadership of Mr Solomon Dalung.

“Joshua-Akanji had stints with Kaduna State Media Corporation, Channels Television (Freelance), Murhi Television (MITV), Star FM, National Interest Newspapers and BBC.

“The Mirror Newspapers and Sun Newspapers where he rose to become the Editor of Soccer Star and Sporting Sun,’’ he said.