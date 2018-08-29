Femi Afolanyan, Coach of the Lagos State Para Soccer team on Wednesday said the team have commenced preparations for the maiden Para Soccer Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana.

Afolanyan said in Lagos that the competition would hold from Sept. 27 to Sept. 30 in Accra.

The coach said that the Lagos State team and the Kano Pillars Para Soccer Club were invited by the organizers to participate in the event.

“We got an invitation to participate in the maiden Africa Cup of Nations and we have since commenced preparations to have a good outing in Accra.

“We have intensified our training to adequately prepare and select the best players that will represent us in Accra,’’ he said.

He assured that selection of players for the competition would be based on merit.

Afolanyan added that the Lagos State Sports Commission and the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs are already aware of the invitation extended to the team.

He, however, urged corporate bodies to support the team’s preparation ahead of the event.