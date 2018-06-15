The Lagos State Sports Commission has concluded all arrangements to stage the Under-15 Deaf Sports School Games.

The Tournament, which is in its 4th edition, will hold from 19-22 June, 2018 at the Agege Township Stadium popularly known as the “Soccer Temple“.

The Games, sponsored by the Lagos State Government as part of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s all inclusive Policy.

The Games will feature three sports performed by the Deaf at the grassroots level -Athletics, Table Tennis and Badminton.

According to the Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, the objective of this Competition is to key into the

Sports Commission’s Programme of focusing on the development of young talents through discovery, nurturing and Training.

The Games will also serve to prepare the Athletes for the National Championships slated for later in the year.

No fewer than 500 students from 35 Schools across the six Education districts in Lagos State will take part in the Competition.

The schools are Amosu Primary school, Agege,Sango Junior Secondary School, All Saint Primary School, New Oba Primary School, Do-est-dot International School For Deaf, Ore Ofe Primary School, Agege, Anglican Primary School, Maryland Primary School, GRA Primary School Ogudu, Ojota, L.G Primary School, Ipakodo, Ipakodo Junior Primary School, Okorodu, A.U.D. Priart School, Epe, Methodist Primary School, Agbowa, Army Children School, Bonny Camp Eti-Osa and ADDO Primary School, Eti- Osa.

Others are Ereko Methodist Primary School, Ereko, St. John Primary School, Elegbata, Sari Iganmu Primary School, Wesley School for the Deaf I and II, L.A. primary school, Ajara, Badagry, Muslim Primary School, Badagry, Agboju Primary School, Amuwo Odofin Primary school, Central primary school, Festac, Bola Memorial Primary School, Estate primary school, Ikeja, Ojuwoye Community Primary School, Olisa primary School and Central Primary School.

Educational Gift items and Certificates of participation will be given to the Participants.