The promise of the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, to replace the artificial turf at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere with natural grass is gradually coming to reality.

The government has mobilised the contractor to the site as the artificial turfs on the main bowl of the stadium are being removed for replacement with natural grass for the facilities to meet the required standard to host FIFA and Confederation of African Football (CAF) matches.

The chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr Kweku Adedayo Tandoh, confirmed the development, adding that the mainbowl artificial turf is being replaced with natural grass in fulfilment of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s earlier promise.

Tandoh said that the development was in line with the commitment of the present administration towards providing world class sporting facilities across the State.