<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The best fighters across the country will today converge in Lagos for the 10th Korean Ambassador’s Taekwondo Cup holding at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium.

170 athletes from 25 states and teams registered for the two-day tournament organised by the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) and supported by the Korean Embassy in Lagos.

Already, eight national athletes that represented Nigeria at the 2019 African Games in Morocco will go up against one another in their bid to win medals and mouth-watering prizes.

African Games bronze medalist, Benjamin Okuomose (87kg) and ex-African champion Uzoamaka Otuadinma who won a bronze in the female -73kg as well as Commonwealth gold medalist Josephine Esuku (-46kg), who returned a fortnight ago from a Tokyo 2020 test event in Japan will be up against upcoming athletes.

Defending champion and 2018 Most Valuable Player (MVP), Ifeoluwa Ajayi will hope to retain his title, while the likes of Peter Itiku (-80kg), Abdulfathi Sanusi (-58kg) and Arinola Abdullateef (-58kg) will also be in action at the event.