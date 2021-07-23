US first lady Jill Biden arrives Tokyo ahead of Games opening ceremony

US First Lady Jill Biden arrives at the Imperial Palace for a meeting with Japan’s Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo on Friday [today], ahead of the opening ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The White House last week said the First Lady will lead the US delegation to the Tokyo Olympics, which President Joe Biden is skipping due to Japan’s COVID-19 lockdown.

“First Lady Jill Biden will travel to the Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Olympic Summer Games,” the White House said. The ceremony takes place July 23.

The president is not going, in recognition of the extraordinary health precautions around the Tokyo Games, with fans banned from stadiums and athletes not allowed on public transport.