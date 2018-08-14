Muyideen Alalade, the Kwara Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development on Tuesday said the state would continue to priorities youth development through sports.

Alalade told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone that the programmes have been mapped out by the state to engage youths regularly.

He said that the state had played host to numerous national sporting events over the years, adding that the state government was fully aware of the importance of sports.

“Sports is one of the major bedrock in empowering youth globally, the government of Kwara is fully aware of this and we are utilizing it to achieve optimum result.

“Governor Ahmed Abdulfatah is someone that is so passionate about sports development and he has always provided funds when necessary to run our programmes.

“Kwara is home to the National Youth Games and other national competitions. The performance of our athletes in national competitions is also a testimony of our efforts in sporty,’’ he said.

On maintenance of sports centre, the commissioner said its facilities across the state were well maintained.

He said that the state government had recently approved funds for the reconstruction of the collapsed Kwara Stadium Complex.

A large portion of Kwara Stadium complex was damaged by a heavy downpour in March.

It affected the ultra-modern scoreboard and the whole of the western perimeter fence of the old wing of the main bowl.

“No sports can thrive without having good facilities in place, for this reason we have put adequate plans in place to sustain the facilities,’’ he said.

He, however, urged youths in the state to stop acts that could tarnish their future.