American Brooks Koepka has climbed to number two in the world rankings after winning his second major of the year at the PGA Championship on Sunday.

Also, championship runner-up Tiger Woods climbed 24 spots to 26th.

U.S. Open champion Koepka, 28, held off stiff challenges from Woods and Australian Adam Scott to clinch the third major of his career at Bellerive Country Club.

His victory helped to put pressure on rankings leader Dustin Johnson.

Former world number one Woods was in the running to claim a record-equalling fifth PGA Championship and his first major trophy since the 2008 U.S. Open.

But he fell short by two strokes.

The 42-year-old American underwent spinal fusion last year but showed glimpses of the sublime form that has earned him 14 majors.