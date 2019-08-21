<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned officials leading the athletes to the 12th African Games in Rabat, Morocco not to tamper with athletes’ fund.

Kenyatta added that “stern” action would face anyone who interfered with the Games budget, while charging the contingent to make the nation proud at the games.

A team of 234 athletes has made the journey with the aim of improving on the seven gold medals won at the 2015 African Games in Congo Brazzaville.

The Kenyan team has been boosted with a budget of KES400 million (£3 million/$3.8 million/€3.5 million).

“As you proceed to Morocco, represent us with pride, with excellence, with discipline and show Kenya for what it truly is because you are without a doubt that bright shining star that Kenya is,” said Kenyatta, according to Kenyan Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

“As much as we talk about Kenya being known, Kenya has been put on the map by our athletes and by our sportsmen and women and that’s you. Make us proud.

“We shall pray for you and we shall be glued to our television screens as you challenge the rest of the continent and prove why Kenya is the pride of Africa. We ask you to be disciplined, we ask you to be patriotic, we ask you to be team players because there is a difference between an individual athlete and a team.

“As an individual, you can win but your win will not be as successful as when your team wins. Do your part, train hard, be focused, play fair and play clean,” the President said.