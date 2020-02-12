<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





No fewer than 26 programmes have been rolled out by the Karate Federation of Nigeria (KFN) to be carried out in 2020.

The events calendar signed by the Secretary General of the Federation, Libata Abdullahi, was made available to newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to the calendar, the Federation will have about 16 events under national programmes which include National Open Technical/Officiating Course for Coaches/Referees at the National Sports Festival in Edo from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21.

Other events are the National Sports Festival in Edo between March 20 and April 3; and KFN National School Junior Karate Championship (Cadet, Junior and U-21 Categories taking place in Lagos on July 7).

In August, the Federation planned to have Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) Karate Championship at yet to be mentioned venue, while having the Armed Forces/Paramilitary Inter-Service Karate Championship in Kaduna on Oct. 1 to Oct. 3.

It planned to have the 24th Nigerian Karate Association (NKA) National Black Belt College Workshop/Championship in Asaba, Delta and 7th Hajia Zainab Saleh International Female Championship in November in Lagos.

The 3rd Rivers National Open Karate Championship in Port Harcourt comes up Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, while its last National event would be KFN full Council Meeting (General Congress) in Abuja on Dec. 12.





The calendar also revealed the regional African programmes, which include 1st and 2nd UFAK West African Zonal Karate Championship in Bamako, Mali from Jan. 7 to Jan. 12, and Lagos May 12 to May 19 respectively.

On the continental programmes, UFAK African Junior/Senior Karate Championships will hold in Morocco from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10 while Commonwealth Karate Championship in Birmingham UK holds from Sept. 1 to Sept. 7.

According to the calendar, World programme include, Premier League at Rabat, Morocco, March 13 to March 15; Tokyo 2020 Qualification Tournament in Paris May 6 to May 11; and Karate 1, Series A at Istanbul Turkey June 8 to June 21.

It said the World Karate Federation (WKF) would have its Youth Camp/League in Croatia from June 28 to July 5; and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games (Karate Championship) from Aug. 6 to Aug.11.

The Federation added that WKF Senior World Championship will hold in Dubai from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22.

A Board Member of the KFN, Zainab Saleh told newsmen in Lagos that the Federation needed the assistance of individuals and organisations to be able to carry out the events planned for the year.

“We will continue to call on well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to support the Karate Federation of Nigeria.

“The lack of funding to execute our national programmes, to attend Continental and World Championships is a huge hindrance to our development in Karate,” she said.