Management of the foremost Kano Polo Club has held out the promise of unprecedented added value to sponsors, partner, other stakeholders and polo buffs during the forthcoming 2019 edition of the prestigious Kano international polo tournament billed to gallop off in grand style from September 12.

Kano Polo Chairman, Bashir Dantata disclosed moments after Polo Royals took a facility tour of the Usman Dantata Polo ground Kano, venue of the glamorous fiesta. “We are pushing for the optimal every which way because we intend to restore Kano polo’s preeminent pedigree,” Bashir added.

The grooms are hard at work exercising the ponies and priming them in readiness for tournament action, while foals, still too young for polo battles can be seen capering in the paddocks and on the main pitch.

Meanwhile, the Kano teams have been preparing in earnest for the confrontation that will pit them against some of the best teams from the visiting clubs from Lagos, Ibadan Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Katsina, Abuja and Jos, among others.

For instance, players cast to star in the Dangote Cup have intensified training with their Dantata Cup mates at the Kano Racecourse, the alternate ground for the players now that the club pitch proper is closed down for proper manicures in readiness for the tournament.

Kano Polo Captain, Tajudeen Dantata agreed with an equally upbeat mood, pointing out that everything is on the ground for a most exciting Kano tournament in years. “While it is most important to have a good, accident – a free tournament it is even better to go home with the prize for all its worth,” added the club captain.

For almost a decade in its rich history, the glamorous Kano event would be decided over two weekends of bumper to bumper polo actions that traditionally attract polo buffs and tourists from across the world.

The first weekend that features about fifteen ambitious teams, would pitch low goal players in fierce polo confrontations to decide the winners of the coveted Dangote Cup and the glittering MRS Cup respectively.

The second weekend that would ultimately draw the curtain on the Kano 2019 polo extravaganza will feature high goals players and top-rated foreign professionals in the race for the event’s biggest prize, the Emir of Kano and the prestigious Dantata cups.

Visiting high goal teams from Lagos, Kaduna, Ibadan and host Kano have already lay big claims for the newly emirate prize whose final would be decided before a packed arena that would include His Royal Highness, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Lamido (11).

Major prizes to be won during the 2019 polo carnival include the Emir of Kano Cup, Dantata Cup, Dangote Cup and the already crowded MRS Cup. Other prizes include the ever-vibrant, Usman Dantata Cup, Audu Lukat Cup and the Muhammadu Sanusi Cup and the Murtala Mohammed Cup, among others.

Dignitaries expected to grace this year’s tourney include the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, governors of neighbouring Jigawa, Zamfara, Katsina, Bauchi and Kaduna states respectively, National Assembly members and captains of industries.