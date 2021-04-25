After brutally beating Jorge Masvidal, UFC champion, Kamaru Usman has declared that he’s currently the best fighter in the world.

Usman stated this on Sunday during a post-match press conference, where he stated that the White understood what he has set out to do.

The fighter scored a stunning second-round knockout to finish Jorge Masvidal and retain the undisputed UFC welterweight title at UFC 261 in Florida today, Sunday.





The match was a rematch of their meeting at UFC 251, where Masvidal stepped in on six days’ notice but lost out to Usman on the scorecards after five rounds.

Usma said: “He is understanding what I set out to do. I had big goals for myself and I want to see it out truly”, Kamaru said.