2. Jorge Masvidal has admitted suffering a knockout in the hands of Kamaru Usman in front of his family and friends really hurts.

After brutally beating Jorge Masvidal, UFC champion, Kamaru Usman has declared that he’s currently the best fighter in the world.

Usman stated this on Sunday during a post-match press conference, where he stated that the White understood what he has set out to do.

The fighter scored a stunning second-round knockout to finish Jorge Masvidal and retain the undisputed UFC welterweight title at UFC 261 in Florida today, Sunday.


The match was a rematch of their meeting at UFC 251, where Masvidal stepped in on six days’ notice but lost out to Usman on the scorecards after five rounds.

Usma said: “He is understanding what I set out to do. I had big goals for myself and I want to see it out truly”, Kamaru said.

