



Kamaru Usman defeated Tyron Woodley to become the first African-born and Nigerian Welterweight UFC Champion.

Usman dominated Woodley all through the fight and recorded a unanimous point decision of 50-44, 50-44 and 50-45 by the three judges at T-Mobile Arena.

With the victory, Usman, a Nigeria native who now resides in Dallas, improved to 15-1. He’s won 14 in a row and is 10-0 in the UFC, dating back to winning The Ultimate Fighter 21.

“I might not be the best striker, I might not be the best wrestler, but when it comes to mixing it up, there’s no question I’m the best f*cking welterweight on the planet,” Usman who is on a 10-fight win streak inside the UFC told reporters after the fight.

“Give it up for Tyron give it up to him, when you talk greatest welterweights of all time that man is in the conversation,” Usman told reporters after the fight.”

Woodley (19-4-1), who had been champion since August 2016 had been on a seven-fight unbeaten streak snapped and is 6-1-1 in his past eight.

“No excuses,” Woodley said after the fight to reporters at the ringside.”

“Sometimes you have those nights that are just like a bad dream.”