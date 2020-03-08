<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Joanna Jedrzejczyk was left hospitalised with a horrifyingly huge hematoma on her forehead after defeat to Zhang Weili at UFC 248.

The Chinese warrior, who was also taken to hospital afterwards, retained her straw-weight title via split decision after a fight widely-acclaimed to be have been greatest female MMA battle ever.

UFC president Dana White led the plaudits afterwards, tweeting “F***ing incredible fight!”





The Polish challenger’s forehead began to swell in the third round and by the fourth the lump had swollen even more.

But the warriors continued on until the final bell in a displays of grit, skill and pure guts.

Both stars bodies showed the fierceness of the clash post-fight – but it was Jedrzejczyk grotesquely swollen head that had everyone talking.