The Nigeria Scrabble Federation has begun an open tournament to select players who would represent the country at international meets this year.

The National Scrabble Coach, Anthony Ikolo, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja that the five-day selection tournament began on Monday in Port Harcourt would end on Friday.

He said the tournament which has the country’s top 20 players participating, would help the federation to select only the best.

According to him, 20 players have been invited for the tournament, the international competitions are the Africa Scrabble Championships, Mattel World Scrabble Championships in the UK and Alchemist Cup in Malaysia.

He said: “Fifteen players will be selected for Africa Scrabble Championships, eight players for Mattel World Scrabble Championships in UK and five for Alchemist Cup in Malaysia.’’

The top scrabble players invited are: Wellington Jighere, 2015 World Scrabble Champion, Moses Peter, World second best scrabble player, Ayorinde Saidu Africa Champion, Opeyemi Oloro and Eta Karo among others.