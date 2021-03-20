



No international fans will be allowed at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer no thanks over fears of coronavirus pandemic, BBC reports.

Japanese authorities told the Olympic and Paralympic committees it was “highly unlikely” that entry to the country could be guaranteed.

According to organisers, the move now gives “clarity” to ticket holders and helps ensure “a safe and secure Games for all participants and the Japanese public”.

The Games are due to begin on 23 July while the Paralympics will hold 24 August.

Organisers said the “challenging” Covid-19 situation in Japan and many other countries, global travel restrictions and emergence of variant strains of the virus had led to the decision and that ticket holders would be refunded.

The Olympics were postponed by a year in March last year because of the growing spread of coronavirus across the world.

It is the first time in the event’s history it has been postponed, with more than 11,000 athletes from about 200 countries scheduled to take part in 2020.





Speaking about the move, Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, said:”We share the disappointment of all enthusiastic Olympic fans from around the world, and of course the families and friends of the athletes, who were planning to come to the Games,” he said. “For this I am truly sorry.

“Every decision has to respect the principle of safety first. I know that our Japanese partners and friends did not reach this conclusion lightly.

“We stand shoulder-to-shoulder at the side of our Japanese partners and friends, without any kind of reservation, to make the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 a great success.”

And according to International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons: ”It goes without saying that in an ideal world we would prefer to have international spectators at the Games,” he said.

“But at the moment we must acknowledge that due to the global pandemic we are not living in an ideal world.”