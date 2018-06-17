The young swimmers of Ikoyi Club 1938, has once again, won the 47th Swimfest International Swimming Competition in Arnsberg, Germany, breaking nine competition’s records, the team’s chief coach, Adegboye has said.

Adegboye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos that talented swimmers from the club had fulfilled their promise of winning the 30-nation international club’s competition back to back.

NAN reports that Ikoyi Club 1938, made up of school children, were able to beat other young swimmers in the invitational competition which took place in May in the city of Arnsberg, Germany.

Ikoyi Swimming Club 1938, at the 47th edition of the gathering of swimmers from across the world international clubs in attendance got 75 gold, 59 Silver and 38 Bronze.

The club also has 12 trophies for “Outstanding Performances’’, while they shattered nine records with Nigeria’s golden boy, nine-year-old Abduljabar Adama, having 12 gold medals in 12 events.

Also, 12-year-old Maria Perner was able to record four new competition’s records in Butterfly, Breaststroke and Relay.

The team won the competition ahead of the host, Neptune who came second with 32 gold, 26 silver, and 41 bronze medals.

Ikoyi Club 1938 swimmers had also won the last invitational swimming competition held in the city of Neheim-Husten with 42 gold, 39 silver and 35 bronze medals.

The team’s chief coach Adegboye said he was confident that the young swimmers could take on swimmers around the world, adding that they would be the future Olympians for Nigeria.

“We have a formidable squad that can take on any swimmers in the world they are talented swimmers as we have seen in their performance in this year’s edition and subsequent editions.

“They can be well trained enough to be the country’s future Olympians and I am confident that they will do well.

“Some of them have been doing well in national competitions and I hope they sustain the momentum in the future,’’ he said.

The club, however, not only won this year’s tournament, but won it emphatically according to the Vice-Captain of the club Oloyede Obatoyinbo.

“We won emphatically. Let me give special thanks to the coaches who spotted the talents, nurtured, trained, motivated and got the best out of the kids.

“We fully thank you coaches, you have done a great job and the committee has always been committed to the growth, development and success of the swimming squad.

“All these went a long way toward achieving this resounding success. Many parents aspire for their children to join the squad and excel at swimming, so, I congratulate not only parents of Germany 2018 swimmers.

“Most importantly those grueling training sessions, joggling hectic schedules, while also balancing school work has now paid off,’’ Obatoyinbo said.

NAN reports that contingent to competition include technical committee members Babatunde Adama, Jumoke Adama, Miriam Imevbore, Ikedichi Kanu, Kunle Adeniji, Linda Oseragbaje and three senior coaches, including Pius, Loya and Tough Atelemo.