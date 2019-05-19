<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ibrahim Nabado, the coach of Niger Vipers of Minna, was on Saturday in Abuja elected as the new president of the National Association of Handball Coaches.

84 coaches from all the states of the federation were present to cast their votes in the election.

It was held at the velodrome of the Abuja National Stadium.

Four coaches contested for the post of the President, with Nabado winning the election with 61 votes.

Henry Ohi has four votes, Adamu Habu 18 votes, Aaron Okojie nil vote and one invalid vote.

Tomi Olamide, the head coach of Owena Queens of Akure, won the post of Welfare Officer with 49 votes, while his opponent Tunde Cole got 32 votes.

Ogundoro Sanjo won the post of Public Relations Officer (PRO) with 61 votes, while opponent Madula Okoye got 20 and there were three invalid votes.

The other officials on the association’s executive committee were elected unopposed.

These are General Secretary, Innocent Nwankwo; Assistant secretary, Eunice Ogbotobo; Financial Secretary, Sunday Ajana; Treasurer, Esther Emmanuel; and Auditor, Sheba Jefferson.

Speaking after the election, Nabado said he was expecting to win the election, and assured that the welfare of coaches would be his first priority.

“The election and victory today were expected. However, coaches should expect a new beginning and a new phase in Nigeria’s handball.

“I won’t compromise my integrity and will ensure professionalism in handball. We are a professional body and we are going to work to give value to coaches and not to be disregarded anymore.

“The welfare of coaches will be the most important thing for me, because many of our coaches are suffering, just like our players.

“But this is the beginning of a new dawn and a new level in the National Association of Handball Coaches,” he said.