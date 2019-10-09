A former chairman of the then Nigeria Football Association and one of the Patrons of the Nigeria Olympics Committee, NOC, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, has advised the newly appointed minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, to be wary of those who would come around him to offer advices.

The Executive Chairman, Kano State Sports Commission (KSSC), Ibrahim Galadima, has warned of an imminent shake up in the commission aimed at weeding out incompetent members of staff.

Galadima who spoke on Monday, during the handing-over ceremony to mark his return to office, after being handed a fresh mandate to take charge of the commission by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, declared that, “I am still the Ibrahim Galadima that you know, nothing have changed, all you need to do is to ship in or ship out.”

He cautioned that members of staff who are unwilling to change their unacceptable attitude to work by changing their mentality or quit.

According to him, there would be mass redeployment of KSSC officials stationed within and outside the head office.

He stated that commission would be re-positioned to pursue short, mid and long term sports developmental objectives.

