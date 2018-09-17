Fidelis Obi, Head coach of Nigeria’s junior male team, says he feels great and fulfilled that the country has qualified for the 2019 Male Youth/Junior World Cup billed for Spain.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nigeria, Egypt and Tunisia, winners at the just-concluded Africa Male Junior/Youth Handball Championship have qualified to represent Africa in the World Cup.

NAN also reports that the Confederation of Africa Handball organised championship which served as qualifiers for the World Cup held from September 7 to September 15 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Obi told NAN that the tournament was a tough experience but an opportunity where he brought his wealth of coaching knowledge to bear on the national junior team that led to their successful outing.

He said: “Words are not enough for me to express my happiness, but I feel great, fulfilled and thanking God for using me as the head coach to quality Nigeria for the World Cup.

“It was a tasking tournament because the World Cup qualification ticket was tied to it; we took up the challenge, fortified training and God crowned the efforts with success.”

He said the boys were wonderful, committed and objective players passionate about bringing honour to the nation and delivering the World Cup ticket.

The coach said that in spite of the dreaded countries in their group, the players believed in their abilities, team spirit and remained focused which boosted his confidence.

He said: “The boys are my source of inspiration, they are just too much and I am impressed with their commitment and general conduct all through the matches and stay in Morocco.

“My assistant, coach Shittu Agboola, impressed me so much with his technical input, always gingering the players, kudos to him and our medical officers that lived up to expectations.”

Obi applauded the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and Sam Ocheho-led board HFN for their tremendous support that made its participation in the championship a reality.

Meanwhile, the HFN President, Ocheho, applauded the national junior male team for a successful outing and for clinching the World Cup ticket and proving the supremacy of Nigerian handball in the continent.

Ochho said: “The handball family are happy with the performance of the boys, qualifying for World Cup of any sport requires total commitment and hard work which they exhibited.”

NAN reports that the 14 players, two coaches and a medical personnel comprised the contingent that departed the country September 6 for the competition, arrived on Sunday aboard Maroc Airline after the eight-day continental handball championship.