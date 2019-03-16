



Nigeria’s first board games cafe was launched in Abuja on Saturday.

The cafe, which houses over 250 games from around the world, was created by gaming company, NIBCARD Games with the support of board gamers around the world.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a campaign to set up the cafe started in 2018 when Kenechukwu Ogbuagu, NIBCARD’s creative director called on the gaming community to support the initiative.

The appeal went viral on social media with positive response from the local and international gaming community, helping to raise funds and awareness for the cafe.

Speaking on the importance of the cafe to the industry, Ogbuagu told NAN that having a serene environment where games can be played can foster social development.

“The cafe is important for game lovers to have an environment designed for them, for board games. This cafe will be a catalyst for the development of the industry.

“Games are needed for societal balance and I am proud of the NIBCARD progress. More importantly, I want to appreciate everyone who have supported us thus far,” Ogbuagu said.

Some guests at the launch who spoke to NAN applauded the initiative and urged the organisers to continue pushing the industry.

Mr Nestor Eliaza, who played a boardgame with his group, said he was amazed at the level of organisation he met at the cafe.

“I am surprised that the Nigerian boardgame industry is this huge. I used to undermine it and I am happy that this cafe is here to expose us to more life changing games.

“The team here has been amazing and I appreciate the work they have put into making this happen. I am now a fan of board games,” he said.

Also, Mrs Sharon Iyon said she was grateful for the friends she made at the launch while playing Chess with them.

“This has been a beautiful experience this far and I am happy I met friends here. This is the perfect place for board game lovers and I urge all to support it.”

The cafe showcases board and dice games including Nigerian made games. It also support the designing and publishing of games.

NAN reports that the launch also featured a board maze competition, game showcase and an interactive session.